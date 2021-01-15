Signed in as:
Helping you actualize success!
Jands Consulting LLC was founded in 2019 in southern Nevada to provide administrative services within the health and financial services sector, including bookkeeping and tax preparation services.
As a result of the 2020 global pandemic, we heeded the call to help southern Nevada get clean, sanitized and Covid-19 free via our offering of residential and commercial cleaning services. Stay tuned for expanded sanitation services coming soon!
Our mission is to improve the lives of Southern Nevadans and beyond; to guide individuals and small businesses along their journey for the ideal life they imagine, both physically and financially.
